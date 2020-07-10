Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $142,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

