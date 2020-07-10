Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,255,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,465,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.61 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

