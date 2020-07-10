Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $156,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,939 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

