Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.