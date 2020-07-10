Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Danaher by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

