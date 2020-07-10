Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $530.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

