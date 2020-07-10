Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7,907.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $304.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.81 and a fifty-two week high of $307.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

