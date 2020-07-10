Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

