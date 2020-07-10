Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.