Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

NYSE EL opened at $187.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

