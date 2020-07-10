Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $277.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $282.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,637. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.