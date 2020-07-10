Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $162,000 Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 424.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 123.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,027. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENV opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.91 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

