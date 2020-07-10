Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $579.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

