Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,056 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

IFF opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

