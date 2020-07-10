Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

