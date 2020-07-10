Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.43.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.31. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

