Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,190 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,220,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

