Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 378 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.43.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $421.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

