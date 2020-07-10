Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,680 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

