Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,699 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after buying an additional 109,352 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,333,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $176.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

