Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

