Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Zymeworks Inc has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

