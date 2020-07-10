Contrasting TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inventergy Global and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 7.30% 7.24% 2.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.74 $750.54 million $0.37 20.43

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

