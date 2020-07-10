Contrasting BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) & OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BPOST SA/ADR and OMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 2 0 2 0 2.00 OMV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and OMV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.23 billion 0.31 $172.70 million $0.86 7.70 OMV $26.28 billion 0.43 $1.88 billion $5.57 6.18

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BPOST SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 4.00% 20.27% 4.10% OMV 5.13% 9.71% 4.03%

Summary

OMV beats BPOST SA/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.27 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.16 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. It operates gas storages facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

