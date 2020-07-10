Contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Spark Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 72.80 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -48.33 Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Spark Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Spark Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Spark Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -87.47% -22.92% -9.88% Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Spark Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

