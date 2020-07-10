Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $182.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

