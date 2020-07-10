ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.