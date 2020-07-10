Comparing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RGRX)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 18.18 -$236.46 million ($4.25) -4.98 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 500.41 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Theravance Biopharma and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 2 6 0 2.75 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $35.13, indicating a potential upside of 66.00%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -280.80% N/A -47.43% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,910.16% N/A -161.30%

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

