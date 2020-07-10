Comparing Akorn (AKRXQ) and Its Peers

Akorn (OTCMKTS: AKRXQ) is one of 627 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Akorn to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -55.64% 8.53% 1.31% Akorn Competitors -3,484.02% -166.15% -31.83%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akorn and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Akorn Competitors 6770 18790 36182 1440 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Akorn’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akorn has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akorn and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $682.43 million -$226.77 million -0.91 Akorn Competitors $2.12 billion $259.15 million 0.76

Akorn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Akorn has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akorn rivals beat Akorn on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Further, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. On May 20, 2020, Akorn, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

