Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

