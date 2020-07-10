Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 1,980 ($24.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.30) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,009 ($24.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,041.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($17.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09). The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218,337 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087,268.64 ($5,029,865.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 219,574 shares of company stock valued at $411,266,027.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

