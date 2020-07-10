Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) price target (down from GBX 3,050 ($37.53)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,009 ($24.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($17.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,041.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,239.12.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($23.04) per share, with a total value of £4,087,268.64 ($5,029,865.42). In the last three months, insiders purchased 219,574 shares of company stock worth $411,266,027.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

