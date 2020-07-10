Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,324 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $4,386,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

