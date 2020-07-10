CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.29) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The company has a market cap of $783.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.78.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 59,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58), for a total value of £124,399.80 ($153,088.60).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

