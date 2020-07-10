CLS (LON:CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97).

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 59,238 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £124,399.80 ($153,088.60).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

