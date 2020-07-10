Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Buys 110,897 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 110,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $932,643.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,270,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,507,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $201,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 59,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $434,240.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 49,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $360,640.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $172,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 178,717 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,315,357.12.

On Thursday, June 4th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 7,610 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $59,814.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 117,489 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $889,391.73.

On Sunday, May 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 1,797 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $14,286.15.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 90,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $732,600.00.

PSTI opened at $8.90 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

