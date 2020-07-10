Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $229.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.83. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.