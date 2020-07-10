Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $213,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 142,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

NYSE DE opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.