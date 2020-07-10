Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

