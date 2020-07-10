Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

