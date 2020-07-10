Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.91.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

