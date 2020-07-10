Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. Cielo has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.