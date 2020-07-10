Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Cielo alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. Cielo has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.