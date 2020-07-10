CIBC Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$4.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.70.

ERF stock opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.16. The firm has a market cap of $692.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.07.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -9.87%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

