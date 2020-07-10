CIBC Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

TSE:LUG opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.30.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.