Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,425 shares of company stock worth $32,425,085. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

