Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine Sells 14,990 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

