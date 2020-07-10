Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine Sells 14,990 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
