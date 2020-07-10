CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) & FreightCar America (OTCMKTS:RAIL) Head-To-Head Analysis

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CHINA RWY CONST/ADR alerts:

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and FreightCar America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.10 $2.92 billion N/A N/A FreightCar America $229.96 million 0.07 -$75.18 million ($4.48) -0.28

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FreightCar America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and FreightCar America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00

FreightCar America has a consensus price target of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 86.51%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than CHINA RWY CONST/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and FreightCar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66% FreightCar America -47.49% -40.18% -18.27%

Volatility and Risk

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FreightCar America has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR beats FreightCar America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers and gondola railcars, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, intermodal doublestack railcars, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, and rebuilds and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.