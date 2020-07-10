Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

