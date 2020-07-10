Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 345 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 48.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 330.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

