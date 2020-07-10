Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $100.08 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

